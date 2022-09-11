MAITLAND produced an outstanding performance when it mattered most to cap off an impressive three-year period and claim the club's first Newcastle Rugby League premiership in over a decade.
Maitland players were swamped by a sea of black and white supporters after full-time, having scored seven tries and conceded only one across a near-faultless 80 minutes.
The bulk of the Pickers group have been together since 2020, winning a state President's Cup and Newcastle RL minor premiership amid the previous two COVID-impacted seasons.
September 11 was the culmination of all that according to Maitland coach Matt Lantry, who says he got a glimpse of what was in store for the decider at training earlier this week.
"It's an enjoyable experience winning competitions and it's hard to describe," Lantry told the Newcastle Herald among the celebrations.
"There's a little bit of relief involved as well being three years in the making, finally getting an opportunity to do it and then performing the way we did.
"I thought we were pretty clinical. We had a really good week and managed the last month well only playing two games in four weeks which is the route anyone wants to take.
"But after Thursday night I got home and thought it was scary how well we trained. I knew they were on and the conditioning wouldn't worry us."
Pickers No.7 Brock Lamb scored 20 of his team's total, crossing for a try when both Macquarie pair Royce Geoffrey and Liam Higgins were sin binned separately in each half.
Maitland piled on 26 unanswered points in the second stanza, having led 14-4 at the main break.
Macquarie winger Dean Morris reduced the margin to 10 on the brink of half-time when he nabbed his sixth try this finals series.
The Scorpions, who already had a handful of sidelined players, lost Campbell Sheppard to a HIA while Kurt Aldridge needed his head taped and Connor Kirkwood required assistance.
"It was probably just a bridge too far for us today. We didn't start well and we lost a couple of blokes through the game which didn't help," Macquarie coach Steve Kidd said.
"Once they get a roll on they're almost unstoppable. They deserve their premiership, They've been the best side here for three years and by a fair margin.
"It's a hard one to swallow today, but I'm proud of the boys' efforts just to get here today."
MAITLAND 40 (Lamb 2, Alchin 2, Butterfield, Langbridge, Soper-Lawler tries; Lamb 6 goals) def MACQUARIE 4 (Morris try)
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
