Emotional family members have joined police in a public appeal for information about missing Belmont man Aaron Clear, who hasn't been seen publicly in more than two years.
Aaron's three sisters and mother spoke of their concerns for their 45-year-old loved one, who is due to become a grandfather in just a few weeks.
Aaron lived what police described as a "nomadic" and "itinerant" lifestyle. He was known to camp and sleep rough in bushland in Belmont North, as well as frequent Morisset, Bonnells Bay, Newcastle and Cessnock.
The last time family saw Aaron in person was Boxing Day 2019. Police confirmed a sighting of him in March 2020, and he was officially reported missing in February 2021.
"Even though we didn't see him all the time... always one of us would be in touch with him," sister Cassandra said.
"We've had a couple of family things happen... which my brother would have definitely come home for.
"My dad passed away recently and dad and Aaron were pretty close. He definitely would have come home. We tried everything we could to get the message to him through people that he knew and just to no avail.
"It's just that not knowing... every single day it's on your mind."
Lake Macquarie police crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker said Aaron did have troubles with law enforcement due to alcohol and drug problems, and worried this may be stopping people from coming forward with information.
"A number of Aaron's friends and in his close friendship group probably had very similar vices," Chief Inspector Parker said.
"Whether their reluctance to speak with law enforcement and others who are trying to come to the bottom of this is due to that adverse history or otherwise we don't know.
"But there's a time for everyone... to man up and be open and forthright with investigators. And there's a beautiful family here today that need some resolution.
"Should Aaron be out there and seeing this today, we understand that you had an affinity and a joy of sleeping rough and being your own person.
"If you are there, you're not in strife. Please contact your family and police."
Aaron's mother Kerry said she had felt the pain of missing her son every time she opened her phone and saw a family picture on her screen.
"I just would like to know what what happened," she said.
"I think I'm pretty forgiving to a small extent. But I would just rather know."
Aaron is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Any information that may assist police should be reported to Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
