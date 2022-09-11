Newcastle Herald
Two boys, aged 14 and 12, charged over Charlestown skatepark attack

September 11 2022 - 6:00am
TWO boys aged 14 and 12 have been charged over an alleged attack and attempted robbery at Charlestown skatepark that left another 14-year-old with serious facial injuries.

