Two boys, aged 14 and 12, charged over Charlestown skatepark attack

TWO boys aged 14 and 12 have been charged over an alleged attack and attempted robbery at Charlestown skatepark that left another 14-year-old with serious facial injuries.
Lake Macquarie police say they launched an investigation on Thursday after receiving information about an assault at a skatepark on the corner of Frederick Street and the Pacific Highway at Charlestown.
Advertisement
Police have been told a 14-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by a group of males, causing him serious facial injuries.
The teenager remains in John Hunter Hospital undergoing treatment.
Following investigations, a 14-year-old boy was arrested by detectives at a home in Cooks Hill about 9.30pm on Friday night.
He was taken to Newcastle police station and charged with assault with intent to rob in company causing grievous bodily harm. The teenager was refused bail by police and appeared in Parramatta Children's Court in Sydney on Saturday.
And then about 5.30pm on Saturday, police went to a unit block at Cooks Hill and arrested a 12-year-old boy.
He was later charged with assault with intent to rob in company causing grievous bodily harm and also refused bail by police to appear in Parramatta Children's Court on Sunday. Police say inquiries are continuing.
Lake Macquarie City Council installed CCTV cameras at the skatepark in 2018 to curb anti-social behaviour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.