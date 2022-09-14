Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Port Stephens Council 2023 rate rise proposals: two options on public exhibition

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said the documents on public exhibition also include affordability measures for ratepayers to cope with the extra cost.

A QUARTER now or a third later? It's the question facing Port Stephens ratepayers after the council narrowed options for its looming rate rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.