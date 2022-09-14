Newcastle's largest playground is set to be built at Foreshore Park as part of an updated draft masterplan for the site.
Newcastle council has released concept images of the proposed Livvi's Place inclusive regional playground.
The fully-fenced space will include junior and toddler areas, water-based play, an industrial-themed elevated playground structure, maritime inspired swing sets, accessible flying fox and natured-based play areas, connected via accessible paths, seating, gardens and lawns.
It will be developed in collaboration with Variety - the Children's Charity, which has provided funding for the design phase. City of Newcastle has also secured more than $1 million from the NSW Government toward construction including $730,000 from two rounds of the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund and $300,000 from Everyone Can Play and the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.
The masterplan also includes increasing the amount of shaded canopy within Foreshore Park by 250 per cent from 2,800 sqm to 9,800 sqm.
Other features include upgraded amenities and improvements along Wharf Road and Tug Berth Lane, including a destination sign and grassed areas, a separate cycleway from from Argyle Street to Nobbys Beach and improved cycle crossings at key nodes.
The draft masterplan will be considered by the elected council later this month.
The masterplan has previously drawn criticism from the Newcastle East Residents Group, who said council had ignored the community's wishes contained in survey responses and instead dedicated large parts of the park to events.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said council had worked closely with community representatives on the plan for the foreshore precinct.
"We have listened to the views of our community and incorporated feedback into the detail of this draft masterplan, including moving the playground to the north-west corner of the park adjacent to the parking area and close to accessible parking spaces, as well as provision for a multi-purpose skating, scootering and performing arts area at the base of the Shortland Lawn amphitheatre," she said.
