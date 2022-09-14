Marist Brothers apology over Brother Romuald's abuse labelled a 'disgrace'

A MARIST Brothers apology to the victims of convicted child sex offender Francis William Cable - also known as Brother Romuald - has been labelled a "disgrace" by survivors.
"We openly acknowledge the abuse perpetrated by this man on children and the terrible consequences of those crimes on the innocent," the Marist Brothers' Province of Australia said in a statement on Tuesday, following Cable's death on Monday.
"To those who suffered as a result of his criminal actions, the Marist Brothers offer our unreserved apology and express our profound sorrow that such events ever occurred.
"We will continue to work to support and provide assistance to those who have experienced abuse in our facilities."
Geoffrey Nash, whose brother Andrew died by suicide at age 13 after Cable sexually abused him, said the statement was too brief "considering the amount of damage that guy had done" and didn't make reference to the name Cable was more commonly known as: Brother Romuald.
"It's a disgrace and offensive," Mr Nash said.
"It's disingenuous, they're trying to deflect.
"They refer to him as 'this man' but every crime he committed that he was in jail for was as a Marist Brother.
"So they're distancing themselves, they don't identify him as Brother Romuald and they don't acknowledge the crimes were committed under their umbrella... by identifying him only as Francis Cable you're leaving out half the story.
"It doesn't go far enough, it doesn't say everyone that was affected by the crimes of Brother Romuald should immediately get in touch with them and they'll supply aid."
He said the statement should have explained what, when and where Cable taught as well as his crimes, "so any victim who is yet to come forward can clearly identify 'this is the perpetrator that got me'."
Survivor Stephen Murray said the Marist Brothers had not directly contacted those living with the legacy of Romuald's abuse.
He said the statement gave a "semblance of contrition" but fell short of its goal.
"It's not the statement of people who want to do something about this."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
