Cakeboi's Reece Hignell loves baking classic cakes and is releasing a book full of his favourite retro recipes just in time for Christmas. The Novocastrian's interest in baking was inspired by his beloved Nan and so are many of the recipes in the book, due to be released in November. The chapters will guide you through everything from the basics of baking through to Hignell's signature lemon tart. You can pre-order Cakeboi: A Collection of Classic Bakes online.