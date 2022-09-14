Newcastle Herald
The Waratah Big Battery, part of the Hunter Renewable Energy Zone, has been classified as state significant infrastructure

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
September 14 2022 - 7:30pm
More than $100 billion of potential renewable generation and storage investment has been lodged in the Hunter Renewable Energy Zone.

The Waratah Super Battery, which will partially offset the closure of Eraring Power Station, has been declared as Critical State Significant Infrastructure.

