Chadley Sheridan: jury finds him guilty of murdering 16-year-old boy at Charlestown

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:23am, first published 12:22am
Police examining the crime scene at a unit in Charlestown Road.

CHADLEY Sheridan has been found guilty of murder over the strangulation death of a 16-year-old boy at Charlestown last year, a jury finding the psychosis he was suffering at the time of the killing was caused solely by using drugs.

