CHADLEY Sheridan has been found guilty of murder over the strangulation death of a 16-year-old boy at Charlestown last year, a jury finding the psychosis he was suffering at the time of the killing was caused solely by using drugs.
Sheridan, 25, had faced a week-long trial in Newcastle Supreme Court focusing on his mental state at the time of the unprovoked attack in the teenager's bedroom in a unit in Charlestown Road on the night of March 15, 2021.
Sheridan did not deny killing the teenager, but pleaded not guilty to murder and raised a defence of mental health impairment, claiming he did not know what he was doing was wrong because he was suffering from psychosis.
There was no dispute that Sheridan was psychotic at the time of the killing; both experts agreed he was experiencing auditory hallucinations and bizarre delusions.
But the central issue during the trial was what caused Sheridan to become psychotic.
Was it temporary and solely triggered by his drug use, particularly injecting and smoking methamphetamine in the days before the attack.
Or, as the defence claimed, was Sheridan's psychosis caused by an underlying chronic disorder that was not temporary and not caused by drugs but exacerbated by using them.
It was a narrow issue but the difference would determine whether Sheridan had available to him a defence of mental health impairment and was, therefore, guilty or not guilty of murder.
After listening to the expert evidence and closing addresses and after deliberating for about eight hours the jury returned to Newcastle Supreme Court first thing on Thursday morning and found Sheridan guilty of murder, finding the psychosis he was suffering at the time of the killing was caused solely by drug use.
Sheridan will face a sentence hearing in November.
More to come.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
