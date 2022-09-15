Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Nine new murals in Newcastle CBD as line-up finalised for Big Picture Fest from September 30-October 2, 2022

September 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The lineup of artists has been confirmed for the upcoming Big Picture Festival with the announcement of the final three mural creators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.