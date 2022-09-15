The lineup of artists has been confirmed for the upcoming Big Picture Festival with the announcement of the final three mural creators.
Sydney's Damien Mitchell, South Coast artist Claire Foxton and Melbourne's Taj 'Deams' Alexander will all create street artworks for the September 30-October 2 event.
Mitchell is a graffiti artist and muralist who has painted and exhibited work in more than 30 countries, Foxton is an emerging Australian artist, muralist and designer while painter and designer Alexander will be returning to the city after featuring in the 'Hit The Bricks' festival in 2014.
"I'm really looking forward to creating something new over an existing piece I painted back in 2014," Alexander said.
"I hope it will be as well received as it was back then."
They join previously announced artists Michael Black, Georgia Hill, James R Ellis, Rosie Woods and local creators Goya Torres and Sean Thomas Bell. The works will be created between Civic and Parry Street.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.