Four artists have been announced for this year's Big Picture Fest including three who hail from the Hunter.
Goya Torres (Lake Macquarie/Awabakal), Sean Thomas Bell (Lake Macquarie/Awabakal), Jakeob Watson (Maitland/Wonnarua) and Rosie Woods (Noosa/Kabi Kabi) will produce street art for the September 30-October 2 event in Newcastle.
Torres and Thomas Bell were selected from an expressions of interest process in May, which received more than 40 applications, while Watson and Woods were invited to take part.
"We're really happy that Big Picture Fest can be such a milestone moment for these artists," Newcastle festival director Katerina Skoumbas said. "We're so excited for Newcastle to be introduced to each of them and I can't wait to see what beautiful walls they create as part of the festival weekend."
Torres is a visual/street-artist and muralist born in Mexico, who already has 25 murals under her belt.
Thomas Bell is a multidisciplinary artist working in graphic design for print and digital, illustration and contemporary art as well as large-scale murals.
Watson is a proud Gomeroi man who teaches culture, wellbeing and art in local schools. He is currently exhibiting work at Playstate Curate Gallery.
Woods is an international street and studio artist from London, whose murals and paintings have been produced at festivals including Glastonbury and for high-end brands including L'oreal and Alexander McQueen.
Eight new murals will be created across the city, joining the 12 produced in the last event.
