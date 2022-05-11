Eight new murals are set to beautify Newcastle CBD as Big Picture Fest returns to the city later this year.
Expressions of interest are open for the second instalment of the biannual festival, from September 30 to October 2.
The 2020 event included 12 murals, which still appear on the city's walls today.
"There will now be 20 amazing murals on exhibition 24/7," festival Director Katerina Skoumbas said.
There will be several emerging artists selected to produce artworks as well as renowned artists invited to take part.
Ms Skoumbas said the murals would all be between Civic and Newcastle West, giving people a chance to walk between the sites.
"The beauty about street art is it demands attention immediately," she said. "I think it gives people a sense of pride in their city."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
