Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Jacinta Fintan's Small Walls program aims to use murals to replace graffiti and 'beautify' the Newcastle CBD

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
April 7 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beautifying: Jacinta Fintan has introduced her Small Walls program to have murals painted by local artists in place of graffiti. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

STREET art, of all hues and proportions, has cropped up at an increasing rate across Newcastle over the last decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.