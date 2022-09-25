Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby Union, 2022: Coach Jamie Lind lauds Greens' spirit on road to premiership success

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated September 25 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:00am
Merewether captain Sam Rouse raises the Tooheys Cup after the Greens' beat Hamilton 19-7 to win their first Hunter Rugby Union premiership since 2011. Picture by Marina Neil

The lights had gone out at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. The Greens army had transferred the party to the Burwood Hotel and the car park was empty bar one group.

