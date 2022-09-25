The lights had gone out at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. The Greens army had transferred the party to the Burwood Hotel and the car park was empty bar one group.
Huddled just outside the front gates was the Merewether first-grade side. Not one player was missing.
Prop Dave Puchert had a busted knee and barely summoned the energy to be assisted off the field 90 minutes earlier. Lachy Miller had a bung knee. Sam Bright was nursing a headache courtesy of Fiso Vasegote coat hanger. Wounded bodies everywhere.
Coach Jamie Lind was piloting a shopping trolley stocked with beer and a mountain of footy bags piled on top.
Together they marched down the road, arm in arm, medals slung around necks. Destination Merewether.
It was that same togetherness and commitment to the cause that propelled the Greens to a 19-7 victory over Hamilton in the grand final - their first title since 2011.
It wasn't their prettiest rugby. Well short of the scintillating stuff that took them to the minor premiership.
But where it mattered most, in the effort areas, the Greens delivered in spades.
"They never give up," Lind said. "It was a tough first half, but I knew we had it when I saw the body language in the second half. The energy levels stayed up. They kept backing each other.
"A lot of these kids, all they have ever wanted to do was win a premiership for Merewether. They are bloody heroes."
Halfback Eli McCulloch, who dislocated his hip in round two and was expected to be sidelined for a year, scored the Greens' only try.
Rhys Bray, who dislocated his ankle in round one but refused to concede the campaign was over, collected the John Hipwell Medal for the best player in the grand final.
FOMO has been driving the Greens for two years.
"I always thought we could do it," said Lind, who was part of the 2011 premiership side. "It has been a real next-man up approach. Someone goes down, the next one steps up. They are all here because they want to be here.
Merewether led 10-7 at half-time. But, with the wind at their back, Hamilton were close enough if good enough.
But the injection of lock Kade Robinson and blindside breakaway Michael Dan just after the break, ensured the Greens stayed on the front foot.
Sam Bright did the rest, kicking three penalties to seal the win and send the Greens faithful into delirium.
