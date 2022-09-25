Central halfback Luke Walsh has been named Newcastle Rugby League player of the year for the second time in his career.
The former NRL and English Super League pivot was revealed as the 2022 winner at Saturday's presentation at Newcastle Racecourse, adding to his initial crown at Wests three years ago.
Walsh finished on 23 points at the end of the 18 regular rounds this season, four clear of Butcher Boys skipper and fullback Cameron Anderson (19).
Central mentor Phil Williams, who was named Newcastle RL coach of the year, praised the efforts of his two key players.
"I could be biased here, but the two best players in the comp we had. They are a pleasure to coach. One's a conductor who everyone follows and then there's the other with adlib, lightning speed, athleticism, no fear," Williams said.
Cessnock fullback Harry O'Brien (18), Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams (15), Macquarie lock Luke Higgins and Maitland playmaker Brock Lamb (13) completed the leader board.
Walsh, Anderson, Williams and Higgins were listed in the Newcastle RL team of the year alongside Maitland trio James Bradley (winger), Matt Soper-Lawler (centre) and Jayden Butterfield (prop). Souths duo Ryan Glanville (five-eighth) and Lewis Hamilton (second-rower) also scored spots.
Cessnock pair Tyrone Nean and Jayden Young received rookie and representative gongs respectively.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
