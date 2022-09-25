Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby union, 2022: Former ballboy Eli McCulloch lives out dream as comeback kids lead Merewether to premiership

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether halfback Eli McCulloch (centre) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a try in the Greens' 19-7 win over Hamilton. Picture by Marina Neil

Eli McCulloch was a ballboy when Merewether beat Hamilton in the 2011 grand final to complete a perfect season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.