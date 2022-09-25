Eli McCulloch was a ballboy when Merewether beat Hamilton in the 2011 grand final to complete a perfect season.
McCulloch ran onto the field and celebrated as though part of the team. It was the best day of the then grommet's life.
Not anymore.
McCulloch, 11 years on, is now a first-grade premiership winner.
The halfback scored the Greens' only try in the 19-7 victory over Hamilton at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
In the 10th minute, McCulloch sold a dummy at the base of a ruck and slipped through two defenders to score beside the posts. It was a mirror of his five-pointer in the major semi-final.
"It was a matter of waiting and waiting," he said. "I was looking at their hips. I saw them turn and thought I'd have a crack."
The enormity of the achievement hit the 22-year-old at fulltime.
"It is something I have dreamed of doing since I was a ballboy," McCulloch said fighting back tears.
"Me and Rory Ryan were ballboys in the 2011 grand final. That was the last one for Merewether. I didn't think my year was going to end like this. It's unbelievable."
Playing at all, let alone winning a grand final, seemed remote after McCulloch landed awkwardly under a bundle of bodies and dislocated his hip in the round-two encounter with Hamilton at Townson Oval.
He wasn't expected to play again this season. Incredibly, he was back for the 25-19 win over University in round 17.
"I didn't want to have a negative mindset towards the rehab," McCulloch said. "I got in the gym three times a week. I was desperate to get back. I didn't want to miss out."
McCulloch wasn't the only comeback story.
Rhys Bray's season was 15 minutes young when he dislocated his ankle in round one against Wanderers.
Now, not only is the breakaway a premiership-winner, he was awarded the John Hipwell Medal for the best player in the grand final.
"I definitely didn't think I would be here," Bray said. "It is the same ground that I did the injury. To come back and win the premiership here, it is a big turnaround."
Bray set the tone early with strong defence and got the Greens on the front foot with his ball carries. It seemed like he had every second hit-up.
"I just wanted to carry as much as I could, help the middle boys out, cover in defence, fill the space," Bray said.
"It is a 15-man game and we have worked so hard as a team. This is the result. I couldn't feel more proud or privileged."
