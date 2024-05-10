Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

22 beers and a ban: Stockton pub's former licensee hit with penalty

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated May 10 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gladstone Hotel's former licensee has been reprimanded over a 2021 incident. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Gladstone Hotel's former licensee has been reprimanded over a 2021 incident. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THE former licensee of a Stockton pub that closed suddenly earlier this year has been banned from running a venue for two years after a patron collapsed following a 23-drink session.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.