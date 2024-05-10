22 beers and a ban: Stockton pub's former licensee hit with penalty

THE former licensee of a Stockton pub that closed suddenly earlier this year has been banned from running a venue for two years after a patron collapsed following a 23-drink session.
In a decision issued this week, the NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA) detailed the incident that prompted a complaint from Liquor and Gaming NSW.
The complaint alleged a man "consumed 22 full-strength schooners of beer and one shot at the Gladstone Hotel . He subsequently collapsed and required removal from the venue".
The 23 beverages, the equivalent of 35 standard drinks, were consumed between 11.51am and 5.23pm on the Saturday in 2021.
CCTV of the incident that formed the basis of the Liquor & Gaming NSW complaint, which was lodged in 2022, shows the man "stumbling, swaying and falling over" before other patrons carry him out.
The decision notes the man showed signs of intoxication for more than an hour before leaving the venue, but licensee Tracey Keegan argued it was less clear cut.
Submissions on behalf of Ms Keegan noted that Liquor & Gaming NSW had "ignored the police conclusion that the male patron was not intoxicated [and] have disregarded the evidence of staff that the male patron showed no signs of intoxication prior to his falls".
Liquor & Gaming NSW said that although the patron had said he suffered from a relevant medical condition, the alcohol imbibed could not be disregarded.
"It is reasonable to conclude that the affected speech, balance, co-ordination, or behaviour identified in the complaint was a result of the consumption of an objectively significant quantity of liquor," the submissions argued.
Ultimately ILGA found that Ms Keegan had failed to put appropriate measures in place to prevent the incident.
"In consideration of the seriousness of the incident and the harm experienced by the patron, we agree with the complainant that disciplinary action is warranted," it notes.
The decision letter, dated May 9, notes that the licensee could not remain a shareholder in the company that runs the venue during her ban.
Liquor and Gaming NSW on Friday noted the licence has been transferred since the incident.
The hotel sparked a barrage of speculation in March when it closed suddenly.
This newspaper reported the closure was not related to a noise complaint from a neighbour as some had claimed on social media.
It had previously been listed for sale.
Expressions of interest from buyers are scheduled to close on May 16.
Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director regulatory operations Jane Lin said in a statement on Friday the incident had potentially posed a serious risk to the patron.
"It was caused by the licensee's failure to ensure that the responsible service of alcohol was practised at the hotel and that appropriate practices, procedures, training and supervision were in place to prevent intoxication.
"Apart from breaking the law, the actions of hotel staff put the patron at risk of significant harm.
"As this case shows, venues that fail to abide by responsible service of alcohol requirements can expect to be caught and face significant consequences."
