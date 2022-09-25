Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter rugby union, 2022: Nick Davidson collects second Anderson Medal as Maitland continue domination of best and fairest award

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 25 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland breakaway Nick Davidson. Picture by Marina Neil.

POWERHOUSE back-rower Nick Davidson has earned a second Anderson Medal and continued Maitland's recent domination of the Hunter Rugby Union's best and fairest award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.