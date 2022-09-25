POWERHOUSE back-rower Nick Davidson has earned a second Anderson Medal and continued Maitland's recent domination of the Hunter Rugby Union's best and fairest award.
Davidson added the 2022 medal to the one he collected in 2015.
Brutal with and without the ball, Davidson helped steer the Blacks to fourth spot and played in the minor semi-final loss to Wanderers with a fractured wrist.
Merewether mentor Jamie Lind, who won the Anderson Medal in 2005, was named coach of the year. The Greens won club of the year, while Wanderers were the club champions.
Hamilton lock Jess Frost was presented the Tina Chapman Medal for the women's player of the year. Warren Badger (Wanderers) was the best coach in the women's competition.
Pokolbin's Jordon Kelly won the Cyril Burke Medal for the Divisional player of the year. Dylan Coe (Griffins) was coach of the year. Griffins and Medowie shared the Stuart Trench Divisional club of the year award.
In the lower grades grand finals on Saturday, Wanderers beat Hamilton 19-0 in second grade, Merewether accounted for Wanderers 29-3 in thirds, Wanderers were 41-0 winners over Maitland in the women's and Cooks Hill Brown Snakes pipped Griffins 27-26 in Divisional.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
