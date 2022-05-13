Call for feedback on material recycling facility

Residents are being invited to have input on a recycling facility for plastics, paper, cardboard, glass and metals that will be the only one of its kind in the region.
City of Newcastle is seeking feedback on its proposal to construct a material recovery facility at Summerhill Waste Management Centre.
The facility will recycle kerbside bin waste, which has been taken to the Central Coast for processing since the only materials facility in the Hunter closed in 2020.
The proposed design is scalable to process up to 85,000 tonnes of recyclables a year.
Council has prepared concept designs in conjunction with site master planning, which residents can comment on at a drop-in session on May 31 at the Minmi Progress Hall, 5.30-7.30pm or online session on June 2, noon-1pm.
