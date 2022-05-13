Newcastle Herald
Call for feedback on material recovery facility at Summerhill Waste Management Centre

May 13 2022 - 12:00am
Call for feedback on material recycling facility

Residents are being invited to have input on a recycling facility for plastics, paper, cardboard, glass and metals that will be the only one of its kind in the region.

