Emergency crews called to the scene of a car crash at Heatherbrae on Thursday morning are urging motorists who need to travel through the area to allow extra time.
A car hit a telegraph pole on the Pacific Highway near Hank Street just before 6am.
Two paramedic crews were called to the scene and treated the male driver for minor injuries.
He has been taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
One northbound lane of the highway has been closed while the clean-up takes place.
Police are urging motorists planning to pass through the area to allow extra travel time.
