Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Man in John Hunter Hospital after car crashes into telegraph pole on Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae

Updated May 11 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene. Picture: NSW Police

Emergency crews called to the scene of a car crash at Heatherbrae on Thursday morning are urging motorists who need to travel through the area to allow extra time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.