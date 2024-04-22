Apartment building approved despite signature with 96 signatures

A three storey apartment building and kiosk have been approved at Swansea despite a community petition and concerns about traffic, drainage, privacy and overshadowing.
The building at 42-44 Lake Road is set to house 20 apartments with a mix of one and two bedrooms, communal open space, kiosk and 21 car parking spaces.
The height of 12.22 metres will eclipse the maximum building height development standard by 2.2 metres or 22 per cent.
However it was recommended for approval, with the council approved a mixed use residential building at 11-15 Lake Road and 45 Josephson Street, Swansea in March 2022, which had a building height variation of 4.52 metres or 45.2 per cent.
The proposal attracted nine objections and a petition with 96 signatures. The petition said the signees would support a single storey dwelling only, and raised the issues of impacts on solar panels from overshadowing, drainage issues from the site being higher than neighbouring properties, increased noise and traffic on Lake Road which is in "poor condition".
The council acknowledged the area has drainage issues during storm events coinciding with high tides.
"As sites are redeveloped, new drainage infrastructure is implemented and floor and site levels are raised to reduce potential impacts," the report said.
"A stormwater management plan has been submitted with the application which demonstrates drainage is collected from the site and directed toward the street.
"The plan has been reviewed by council's development engineer and is considered acceptable."
The council said the height variation was a consequence of the "low level of the site" and the need for the ground level apartments to have a floor level of 2.8m to cater for flooding requirements.
"The development will not adversely impact on the amenity of surrounding properties or future occupants," the report said.
"The development provides additional setbacks to the southern boundary for the second and third storeys to retain appropriate solar access and visual privacy to the adjoining properties to the south."
