From recycled art-making to seahorse stories, kids join Earth Day fun

Newcastle children proved there was no age limit to saving the planet on Earth Day 2024.
The City of Newcastle (CN) hosted an interactive event at the Newcastle Museum on April 22 for the global environment initiative.
Families and children took part in free activities at the museum for this year's theme, Planet vs Plastics.
Running since 1970, Earth Day aims to "diversify, educate and activate" the environmental movement worldwide.
This year's theme reflects the demand for a 60 per cent reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040.
Artist Ken O'Regan held a recycled plastic art-making workshop inspired by his work, Fractured Sanctuary.
On display in the museum's earthball gallery, O'Regan's piece uses everyday plastic items to mimic rose windows of mediaeval cathedrals.
His artwork was influenced by Victorian and Edwardian architecture and modern neon signs.
Children listened to Deb Kelly read from her book, Little Horses, a tale inspired by the Seahorse Hotel Project that created a habitat for endangered White's seahorses off the Port Stephens and Newcastle coast.
Councillor Carol Duncan said CN would continue to deliver free educational opportunities, such as Earth Day, for the community.
"It was a fabulous day for children and families in particular to learn about the impact of plastic and discover how to take action for a healthier planet," Cr Duncan said.
She said Australians sent more than 3.2 million tonnes of plastic waste to landfill and at least 14 million tons ended up in the world's oceans each year.
"Events such as Earth Day at Newcastle Museum allow us to connect local actions with global outcomes, sparking conversations about the impact of plastics in our local and global communities to inspire a vibrant future," she said.
Cr Duncan said the council was committed to working towards projects that boosted the city's sustainability.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council would advocate to protect and improve the environment.
"It takes collective action, commitment, and leadership to safeguard the environment for the future," she said.
CN had undertaken work through their climate action plan, sustainable waste strategy and the Newcastle environment plan.
"These strategies provide a road map for a sustainable Newcastle through the priority areas of climate change, nature-based solutions and the circular economy," Cr Nelmes said.
CN's waster services team had activities about the life cycle of plastics, as well as a screening of the documentary, A Plastic Ocean, which showed the effect of plastic pollution.
Children could also get involved in the museum's science shows and crafts such as creating an underwater bookmark or 3D paper seahorses.
