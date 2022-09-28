Newcastle Herald
Warners Bay favoured for grand final glory but majority of rival coaches: NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
September 28 2022 - 4:30am
Warners Bay scored 122 goals across 21 games on the way to securing the NPLW NNSW premiership. Picture by Marina Neil

Most opposition coaches have tipped premiers Warners Bay to come out on top when they play Newcastle Olympic in the NPLW Northern NSW grand final at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday (5pm).

