Most opposition coaches have tipped premiers Warners Bay to come out on top when they play Newcastle Olympic in the NPLW Northern NSW grand final at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday (5pm).
Four coaches of the six teams whose seasons have already ended predicted the Panthers' powerhouse attack would prove too strong. They scored 122 goals across 21 games with several players reaching double figures.
Adamstown's Ryan Campbell favoured Warners Bay "as they have too many good attackers to stop".
Magic's Jake Curley expected "a tight contest' but felt the Bay's "ability to finish gives them a slight edge".
Mid Coast's Michael Grass observed their "all-star cast" had "put some good teams to the sword".
"Once they get momentum in a game they're almost impossible to control," Grass said.
Coach of third-placed Azzurri Niko Papaspiropoulos saw first-hand the damage a firing Warners Bay can cause in a 10-1 demolition against them this season.
"Warners Bay are too strong in the middle and front thirds," he said, but acknowledged Olympic's "desire, hunger and mentality" had got them to the grand final from fourth place.
New Lambton's Mackenzie Davis was tipping Olympic for "a massive upset".
Maitland coach David Walker agreed, saying Olympic had the runs somewhat already on the board in being one of only two teams to beat Warners Bay this campaign.
Olympic beat the Bay 4-2 in round 10 on May 28.
The Panthers have not lost since, winning their past 13 games.
