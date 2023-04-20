Newcastle's Bar Petite will close its doors next week after losing the lease on its venue.
Owner Mick Kearney and manager Kieran Sheather posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday announcing the bar's closure on Sunday, April 30, after 14 years of trading.
The farewell message highlighted many of the challenges small businesses in Newcastle have faced over the past five years, including light rail construction, Supercars track works and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It will be unsurprising to anyone who's shared a drink in a bar in the last three years to hear that business in hospitality has been a rather dizzying cocktail," the pair wrote.
"COVID lockdowns brought uncertainty, loss of trade, dead rent and supply issues.
"We then fielded months of being open with non-viable patron limits before months back into lockdown, rinse and repeat."
Bar Petite is on the ground floor of the Novotel Hotel building near Newcastle beach.
Mr Kearney and Mr Sheather wrote that the pandemic had left "fierce staff shortages" and "burnout ... for the staff that stuck it out".
"We endured months of light rail construction road closures, the chaser then being months again of road works/closures to the East End for the initial Supercars track.
"And, more recently, we've seen economic shifts that have pushed the entertainment and hospitality industries into a category of 'unnecessary spending' for many people dealing with their own difficult versions of these last few years. Such are the ebbs and flows of looming recession.
"We've managed to weather it to now, and nothing would give us greater pleasure than to keep on doing what we do.
"But after all these things, unfortunately, it's a lease issue that brings Bar Petite's doors to a final close.
"Aside from masks and QR codes, COVID ushered in a host of tensions on both sides of the commercial tenancy fence and after years of back-and-forth we lost the option on our lease.
"The notice is sudden, and we're deeply disappointed to be packing down and calling last drinks for a final time."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
