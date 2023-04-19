IT WAS an annual family pilgrimage that ended with a three-day search for missing "family man" Steve Wood.
The 61-year-old Newcastle man went out paddleboarding near Crescent Head on Saturday but he never returned. Emergency services found his body on Monday after a large-scale land and water search of the area.
"Crescent Head is an annual holiday for our large extended family and close family friends," Steve's family told the Newcastle Herald.
"Dad had been visiting Crescent Head since 1975 as a teenager. He enjoyed water skiing, boating, camping and holidays."
The family were in awe of the local emergency service crews and volunteers who helped with the missing persons search in Crescent Head.
Mid North Coast police, Marine Rescue boats and divers, as well as Surf Life Saving, State Emergency Service and Polair were all involved in the mission.
He was a family man. He was a busy, adventurous and fun-loving personality that always extended his time and care to others.- A statement from Steve Wood's family
"We would like to thank the emergency services and SES volunteers for their tireless efforts and positive words of support. Their efforts mean that we get to bring Dad home."
Steve grew up in Merewether Heights and went to school at The Junction and Merewether Heights public schools where he first met his future wife - Tracy.
They reconnected after high school and university, eventually marrying "on a blistering hot summer's day" in 1985 in the rotunda at King Edward Park. They had five daughters together - Rachael Jefferson, Simone Wood, Brittany Stewart, Mikaela Wood and Thea Wood - as well as two granddaughters.
"Mum's greatest memories are of all the holidays and adventures that they went on together," the family said in a statement.
Before he retired he worked alongside his father as a civil engineer for his family business Civilbuild Pty Ltd.
"He was a family man. He was a busy, adventurous and fun-loving personality that always extended his time and care to others.
"Our family is a tight knit group who loves sports, travelling and enjoyed a celebration. Dad was the life of the party and always on the go.
"He was a proud man who cared for others, worked hard for his family, overcame adversity with fierce determination and lived life to the fullest to the very end.
"We will be returning [to Crescent Head] and will remember the place for all its positive memories."
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
