Disco spectacular Velvet Rewired starring Marcia Hines cancels opening show tonight

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:30am
Marcia Hines and Joe Accaria sparkle in Velvet Rewired, which is set to ignite at the Civic Theatre. Picture by Daniel Boud
The opening of the musical Velvet Rewired starring Marcia Hines tonight at the Civic Theatre has been cancelled due to the illness of a cast member.

