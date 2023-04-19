The opening of the musical Velvet Rewired starring Marcia Hines tonight at the Civic Theatre has been cancelled due to the illness of a cast member.
The show's publicity team said all other performances of the show, which runs through Sunday, April 23, will go ahead. The show's opening performance in Newcastle will now be on Thursday, April 20, at the Civic Theatre.
The show stars Join Marcia Hines, DJ Joe Accaria, and Craig "Hula Boy" Reid.
Marcia Hines described the show to Herald entertainment correspondent Michael Byrne as such: "The first show we all did, called Velvet, was a story about a straight-up-and-down guy who walked into a disco and saw people who were just amazingly expressive. Through the music that he encountered there, he kind of found himself in a way," she said.
"In Velvet Rewired, he comes back to the family after going through what all of us experience at some point in our lives. Heartbreak. And through the family, he manages to find himself again."
The show is advertised as a "fusion of discotheque, nightclub, burlesque, and circus results in an insatiably flawless inferno. It's the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas that meets the death-defying world of Cirque de Soleil. From jaw-dropping acrobatics and funky choreography to breathtaking vocals and thumping disco tracks, this show packs in entertainment for all ages."
Opening night tickets can be exchanged for any of the remaining shows or a refund through the Civic Theatre box office (4929 1977).
The remaining shows are Thursday, April 20, 7.30pm; Friday April 21, 6pm and 8.15pm; Saturday, April 22, 6pm and 8.15pm, and Sunday April 23 at 5pm.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
