BROADMEADOW, Valentine and Lambton have all safely progressed to the next round of the Australia Cup following convincing midweek wins.
Playing their first games of this year's knockout tournament, the three NNSW NPL Men's clubs scored a collective 21 goals against opponents from lower-tier competitions on Tuesday night.
Broadmeadow breezed past Wallsend 11-0 at Magic Park, Valentine beat hosts Lambton juniors 6-1 and West Wallsend went down 4-0 to Lambton seniors at Johnston Park.
Jayden Stewardson netted a hat-trick for Magic, who rested Keanu Moore and James Cresnar (ankles).
Valentine's Nicholas Martinelli bagged one from long range while Chris Frayers converted a penalty.
Lambton's Kale Bradbery and Reece Papas scored in quick succession off the bench in the second half.
Wednesday night sees Charlestown, Adamstown and Maitland in action against Newcastle Suns, Kahibah and Cessnock respectively.
Lake Macquarie and Weston clash on Thursday night.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
