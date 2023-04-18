50 Hunter eateries under scrutiny for staff pay and conditions

Newcastle Herald
50 Newcastle cafes and fast food outlets under Fair Work Ombudsman scrutiny

April 18 2023 - 10:00pm
THE Fair Work Ombudsman will put roughly 50 Newcastle restaurateurs on notice on Wednesday, with a spate of surprise inspections planned for food outlets.

