50 Hunter eateries under scrutiny for staff pay and conditions

THE Fair Work Ombudsman will put roughly 50 Newcastle restaurateurs on notice on Wednesday, with a spate of surprise inspections planned for food outlets.
Inspectors are on alert for issues including insufficient hourly rates, late or non-payment of workers, missing or inaccurate payslips and deliberately false time and wage records as well as failures on overtime.
The audits span suburbs including Broadmeadow, Cameron Park, Hamilton, Islington, Maryland, Mayfield and Merewether.
Inspectors will speak with business owners, managers and employees on the ground in addition to seeking records.
The Fair Work Ombudsman steps in after receiving intelligence. It can come from a variety of sources including anonymous reports and indications of potential underpayments. "
The ombudsman indicated on Tuesday most of the Hunter eateries in the spotlight were classed as "cheap eats venues".
They were chosen for scrutiny either due to tip-offs, the presence of young or vulnerable workers such as visa holders, or potentially both.
Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said improving compliance across restaurants, cafes and fast food was a priority.
Ombudsman litigation in the sector last year delivered $1.66 million in penalties and recovered $13 million for underpaid workers. Migrant workers were involved in 26 per cent of the cases.
"Employers should be aware - we won't hesitate to take enforcement action where appropriate," Ms Parker said.
"Visa holder workers can be especially at risk of exploitation as they're often unfamiliar with Australian workplace laws or reluctant to ask questions to their employer."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
