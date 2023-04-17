Newcastle Herald
News/Court and Crime

Hunter police search for thief who allegedly took several Armani watches from East Maitland jewellery store

Updated April 17 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:01pm
The person wanted over the alleged theft of several Armani watches at East Maitland. Picture supplied
Several watches have been stolen from a Hunter jewellery store by a person riding a pushbike, prompting investigators to appeal for information from the public.

Local News

