Several watches have been stolen from a Hunter jewellery store by a person riding a pushbike, prompting investigators to appeal for information from the public.
Police said in a statement on Monday that the person responsible got into the store on Mitchell Drive at East Maitland about 6am on April 15 by smashing a display window.
Investigators have been told the bandit took several Armani branded watches before fleeing the scene on a bike towards Stronach Avenue.
Police said on Monday they were looking for a person seen in the area at the time wearing yellow/green gloves, dark clothing and a face covering and who was riding a BMX bike.
Information can be given to police anonymously through the Crime Stoppers online reporting portal or by calling 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.