Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Major League Baseball pitcher Alexander Wells keen to reset at hometown club Belmont during 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ALEXANDER Wells has returned to the pitching mound, and in very familiar surroundings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.