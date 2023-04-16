A LUXURIOUS home in Merewether Heights has set the suburb record for a second time.
The pre-market sale of the modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 25 View Street reclaimed its title as the most expensive home in Merewether Heights after it sold with Chasse Ede from PRD Presence.
The price is undisclosed however, it is understood to have sold within its guide of $2.7 million to $2.9 million to a local couple.
"We sold it pre-market and we had about six groups come through the home," Mr Ede said.
"The buyers had been looking for a good while, probably around 12 months. They said 'If we were designing a home, it would be like this' so it was almost like it had been built for them.
"For what they had in their mind for what they wanted in a home, they said it was close to perfect."
It smashed the suburb's record of $2.65 million set in January following the sale of a home at 48 Sun Hill Drive which beat the previous record held by 25 View Street when it sold for $2.4 million in January 2021.
At that time it was the first property in the suburb to go beyond the $2 million mark and in the two years since a further nine properties have sold above that figure.
Built in 2020 by owner-builder MADE Architectural Constructions' Guy Bunder and designed by Space Design Architecture, the four-level house features a top-level master retreat, walls of glass and a mineral swimming pool.
Features include a glass entrance with a vertical garden and a chef's kitchen with a limestone waterfall benchtop, an integrated concrete dining table and dual pyrolytic ovens, while the bathrooms feature concrete basins, including two with freestanding concrete baths.
Other features include a wine cellar and an outdoor kitchen with a gas barbecue and entertaining area.
"It is one of those unique properties," Mr Ede said.
"It's almost like a tree house. You look out and all you see are trees. It's very private and tucked away.
"The way it has been designed is that even with the big windows, it is very private."
The home was a finalist in the Master Builders Association's custom-built home awards and neighbours one of Guy Bunder's other builds, a property known as 'Black House' which sits on the street underneath at 21 Flowerdale Avenue.
The striking modern home sold in late 2019 for $2.18 million.
