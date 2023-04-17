Police have found the body of a Newcastle man who disappeared while paddleboarding near Crescent Head at the weekend.
Steve Wood, 61, failed to return to shore on Saturday afternoon and was last seen by family and friends about 10.30am.
He had entered a creek seven kilometres north of Crescent Head on his paddleboard. The board and paddle were found an hour later on the sand at Ryans Cut.
IN THE NEWS:
A land and sea search, led by officers from Mid North Coast Police District, began on Saturday afternoon and continued on Sunday and into Monday.
Police said in a statement on Monday afternoon that the body of a man had been discovered by divers from the Marine Area Command during the search at Ryans Cut creek at about 3.20pm.
"Following inquiries, the body has been formally identified as being the missing man," the statement said.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.