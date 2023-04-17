Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Police find body in search for Steve Wood, 61, who went missing while paddleboarding near Crescent Head

By Ruby Pascoe & Jessica Brown
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Wood went missing while paddleboarding near Crescent Head on April 15.
Steve Wood went missing while paddleboarding near Crescent Head on April 15.

Police have found the body of a Newcastle man who disappeared while paddleboarding near Crescent Head at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.