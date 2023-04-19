Catholic priest Father Bob Maguire dies aged 88

Prominent Catholic priest and social justice campaigner Father Bob Maguire has died aged 88.
Father Bob was parish priest of Sts. Peter and Paul's Church in South Melbourne from 1973 to 2012.
He launched the Father Bob Maguire Foundation in 2003, as a "loud and passionate advocate for the voiceless and forgotten".
In 1989, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his service to homeless youth.
He was named Victorian of the Year in 2011 and received a Victorian Senior of the Year Ageing Well Award in 2022.
It recognised "his commitment to supporting people experiencing disadvantage and homelessness".
"Father Bob is known for his kindness and generosity, always making himself available to share a meal, start a conversation and be a friend to all."
On April 14, it was announced Father Bob had stepped down from his role as Chairman of the foundation.
Father Bob was born in Melbourne in 1934.
