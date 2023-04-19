AFTER years of delays and red tape, former Newcastle councillor Allan Robinson has once again been found guilty of harassment and misconduct, this time in a NSW Tribunal.
The NSW Civil Administrative Tribunal has found eight complaints against the former Footy Show star proven, with a further hearing in June to determine costs and any penalties.
Mr Robinson was a no-show at the proceedings brought against him by the Department of Local Government. But during interviews with a conduct reviewer, tendered as evidence, he elaborated on the offensive remarks which landed him there in the first place.
The complaints relate largely to comments Mr Robinson made as a councillor between June 2019, and February 2020 and are contained in the Tribunal's decision recently published online.
In one instance he admitted to referring to a fellow councillor as a "fatso" in an email to constituent, saying, "Yeah, well I don't talk highly of her."
"And whenever you see her on tele, have a look at her," he said. "I don't know what it costs council to have the make-up done."
The second complaint involved a comment he made about another councillor who he said took home large amounts of food from council dinners. "It's embarrassing," Mr Robinson said.
The tribunal also found Mr Robinson guilty of misconduct and bringing the council into disrepute for making homophobic, derogatory remarks and for repeatedly interjecting at council meetings, disregarding attempts to bring him to order, and refusing to withdraw disparaging remarks.
The matter has been set down for an estimated half-day stage 2 hearing on June 1.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
