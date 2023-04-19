Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Former Newcastle councillor and Footy Show star Allan Robinson found guilty of misconduct - again

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
April 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Newcastle Councillor Allan Robinson has been found guilty of eight complaints of misconduct under the Local Government Act.
Former Newcastle Councillor Allan Robinson has been found guilty of eight complaints of misconduct under the Local Government Act.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.