Eagles of Death Metal have included Newcastle on their Australia, playing here on July 28.
Promoted by Frontier Touring, the show is booked for The Cambridge Hotel.
This the band's first live tour in Australia since 2016.
The shows are being promoted as the 24th anniversary tour, which coves Europe, North America, South-east Asia, New Zealand and Australia.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 26 through Frontier Touring. Frontier members presale begins April 24.
Formed in 1998 in Palm Desert, California, by best friends Jesse Hughes and Joshua Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), Eagles of Death Metal made their recording debut when they appeared on Homme's The Desert Sessions Volumes 3 & 4, released that same year.
Famous for singles such as I Want You So Hard, WannaBe In LA, Complexity and Miss Alissa, the band has released four studio albums (Peace Love Death Metal, Death by Sexy, Heart On, and Zipper Down) - one one album of covers (Eagles of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing The Best Songs We Never Wrote).
Hughes and Homme have a studio album set for a worldwide release in late 2023.
Fronted by Hughes, the Eagles of Death Metal live band is filled out by Jennie Vee on bass, Jorma Vik on drums, and Joshua Jove on guitar.
The six Australian shows are July 25 at The Forum in Melbourne, July 27 at The Enmore in Sydney, July 28 at The Cambridge in Newcastle, July 29 at The Tivoli in Brisbane, July 31 at The Guv in Adelaide and August 2 at The Astor in Perth.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.