Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

'Old Blokes Driving for a Cancer Cure' to visit Lake Macquarie in late April

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car enthusiasts and Sydney-based 'old blokes' Mario Nearchou, Harry Moustakas, Nick Harris, Michael Skyllas, John Assarapin and Bob Hickman. Picture supplied
Car enthusiasts and Sydney-based 'old blokes' Mario Nearchou, Harry Moustakas, Nick Harris, Michael Skyllas, John Assarapin and Bob Hickman. Picture supplied

A convoy of classic cars are set to spin their wheels into Lake Macquarie in a drive to raise funds for cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.