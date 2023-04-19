A convoy of classic cars are set to spin their wheels into Lake Macquarie in a drive to raise funds for cancer research.
Car enthusiasts and Sydney-based 'old blokes' Mario Nearchou, Harry Moustakas, Nick Harris, Michael Skyllas, John Assarapin and Bob Hickman have teamed up for a five day road trip.
Looping from Sydney to the Central West and through the Hunter, the crew hope to raise money for the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF).
ACRF gives scientists the technology and equipment they need to find new and improved ways to prevent, detect and treat all types of cancer.
Group convener Mario Nearchou said cancer had affected each of the member's in one way or another and he wanted to "do his bit" and help raise funds to find a cure.
"Cancer is one of those things that's always been something I think about," he said.
"I lost my father and father-in-law, as well as work colleagues and friends to this disease. I hope that one day we will see a world free of it."
"I don't think there's a person on the earth that hasn't been affected by it one way or another. My father-in-law passed away with prostate cancer about 32 years ago, if he'd been diagnosed with that now he would have no trouble," he said.
Dubbing themselves as 'Old Blokes Driving for a Cancer Cure' the group will embark on their road trip on April 20 with plans to spend one night in Orange, two nights in Mudgee and one night in Lake Macquarie.
"I've got a really good group of friends and we're all car enthusiasts so I thought what better way to raise awareness and funds for a good cause," Mr Nearchou said.
From classic Mercedes, Porche's and Mr Nearchou's 1966 cream-coloured Volkswagon Beetle, it will certainly be a sight down the street.
"I've been coming to Lake Macquarie for around 30 years and recently purchased a place at Rafferys Resort," he said.
"The thing I love most about Lake Mac is that it's probably one of the best kept secrets in New South Wales. Every time I come I discover something new."
The convoy have a fundraising target goal of $20,000 and are encouraging people come and see their cars at Lake Macquarie Yacht Club on April 24 at 10.30am.
"I think we'll probably get more than that [$20,000] but it doesn't really matter, any little group out there that would make two thousand or a hundred thousand - it all goes in that direction and every little bit counts," Mr Nearchou said.
"I'm just trying to do my bit. My motto is if I can do it and have fun doing it no matter what it is then I'm in the right direction."
You can donate at www.mycause.com.au/p/303623/old-blokes-driving-for-a-cancer-cure
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
