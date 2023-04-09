"We will be alleging this syndicate was involved in the cultivation and supply of cannabis and other prohibited drugs including cocaine and MDMA on a large commercial scale," Drug and Firearms Squad commander Detective Superintendent John Watson said. "These individuals were directly linked to high-ranking overseas members of the Comanchero OMCG and each played a role in carrying out the illicit activities of the syndicate at the expense of our community. Those who used the ANOM phones to facilitate serious organised crime should know that it is only a matter of time until you are prosecuted for your criminal endeavours."