Concern for future of Hunter Region Botanic Gardens amid M1 to Raymond Terrace extension plans

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 10 2023 - 5:30am
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens directors Ken Page, Tim Roberts and Robert Beautemont hold concerns for their gardens' future with a bypass planned for their front door. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens directors Ken Page, Tim Roberts and Robert Beautemont hold concerns for their gardens' future with a bypass planned for their front door. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Hunter Region Botanic Gardens directors are concerned for the facility's future, with the construction of a $2.1 billion, seven metre-high bypass planned for the gardens' doorstep as part of the long-awaited M1 extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace.

