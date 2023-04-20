Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Breaking

Lake Macquarie real estate agent Charles Bradley tragically dies on holiday in Bali

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie real estate agent Charlie Bradley tragically died while on holiday in Bali. Picture from Facebook
Lake Macquarie real estate agent Charlie Bradley tragically died while on holiday in Bali. Picture from Facebook

THE FAMILY of 28-year-old Lake Macquarie real estate agent Charles Bradley are desperately searching for answers after he was tragically found dead on a street in Bali on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.