THE FAMILY of 28-year-old Lake Macquarie real estate agent Charles Bradley are desperately searching for answers after he was tragically found dead on a street in Bali on the weekend.
It's understood Mr Bradley had travelled to the popular tourist destination for a music concert on Thursday but never made it home.
His family and sister Beth are desperate to find out what happened to their much-loved son and brother in the hours that led to his death.
In a television interview Beth said Mr Bradley was found in north Kuta just two minutes from the villa he was staying in, she shared the heartbreaking news of his death on Facebook.
"This shocking news has rocked our family entirely, Charlie was loved by so many," she said.
"Please respect our privacy during this time, and let this be a reminder to you all that life is too short, and hug those closest to you tightly."
Tributes and condolences have flooded in following the news, sending strength, love and peace to the Bradleys.
The family reportedly moved from the UK to Adelaide in 2013, Mr Bradley eventually went on to work in Sydney real estate before starting with Belle Property Lake Macquarie as a lead agent.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends of the family to help bring him home to Adelaide.
In just a day, almost $40,000 in donations have flooded in for the man described as a cherished son with the biggest heart and a contagious smile.
"On Monday April 17, our dear friends Angela and Keith, Beth and Jack's hearts were broken and their lives devastated when their beautiful Charlie tragically died whilst on holiday in Bali," the fundraiser reads.
"His contagious smile, good looks and charm were only a few of his many qualities and he will be terribly missed by so many.
"Angela and Keith, we are all so devastated for you and we know there is nothing we can say that will make this unimaginable heartache better, but everybody that knows you would love to do something for you.
"With this GoFundMe we can all ease the financial pressure and help bring your beautiful Charlie back home from Bali."
The Newcastle Herald has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for comment.
More to come.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
