DAMAGE to the popular Fernleigh Track will see sections of it closed while Lake Macquarie City Council runs tests on its condition.
The issues were identified during routine track inspections with the damaged sections located between Gateshead and Whitebridge.
A council spokeswoman said the tests will look at the condition of the underlying ground and embankments.
"These tests will inform the need for future works and the cost of those works if required," she said.
"Council apologises for any inconvenience during this period of testing and assessment."
It's unclear exactly what caused the damage at this stage with the council bringing in geotechnical consultants to investigate.
Sections will be closed from April 24 to 28, but open on Anzac Day, to allow staff access and ensure public safety while drilling equipment is used for tests.
There will be limited access in the affected areas while works take place from 7am to 5pm with traffic controllers on site to redirect pedestrians and cyclists.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
