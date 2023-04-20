Newcastle Herald
'Out of control' Hamilton South housing estate on radar for private-public redevelopment as Newcastle Senior Citizen of the Year calls for change

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
April 21 2023 - 5:30am
Newcastle Senior Citizen of the Year Jan Chamberlain is leaving for Sydney after four years trying to improve the Hamilton South estate. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Senior Citizen of the Year Jan Chamberlain is leaving for Sydney after four years trying to improve the Hamilton South estate. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The NSW Land and Housing Corporation has completed early investigations into "reimagining" the troubled Hamilton South estate with a mix of new social and private housing.

