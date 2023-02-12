A man is under guard in hospital after a police pursuit led to a crash in Hamilton South.
Newcastle City Police District officers were patrolling the area just before 9pm on Saturday when they saw a white Toyota Aurion - which had been reported stolen from a Hamilton home - on Harle Street.
Police tried to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit began when the driver did not comply.
The vehicle smashed into a Mazda sedan at the intersection of Lawson Street and Harle Street soon after the chase began, police said in a statement on Sunday.
The driver of the Toyota - a 30-year-old man - was trapped after the vehicle hit the fence of a home on Lawson Street.
He was freed and treated by paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital, where he remained under police guard on Sunday.
Police said the occupants of the Mazda - a 41-year-old man and his 13-year-old passenger - were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
