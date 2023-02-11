An alleged Finks bikie member is due to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday after being charged with traffic and drug offences.
Police will allege in court that a warrant was issued for the arrest of a 24-year-old man when he failed to appear before Mt Druitt Local Court on February 6 over a police pursuit and other traffic matters.
About 2.30pm Friday, an off-duty police officer saw a man at a Bateau Bay shopping centre.
Raptor North police were notified and, with assistance from Tuggerah Lakes police, arrested the man at the shopping complex a short time later.
They searched him and claim to have found mobile phones, cash, a bottle alleged to contain GHB and prescription medication. The items were seized for forensic examination.
The man was taken to Wyong Police Station, where the outstanding warrant was executed, and he was also charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly.
It will be alleged that the man, from Shalvey, is a member of the Finks OMCG.
He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
