A woman has been stabbed in the neck during an altercation involving four people at Hamilton South.
Police have been told that two men and two women - all known to each other - were involved in a fight about 11pm on Sunday, during which a 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a 46-year-old man sustained a laceration to his hand.
The pair drove to the Calvary Mater Hospital before the woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
Police also said a 36-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries and a 38-year-old man was left with a broken arm.
They were taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fight.
