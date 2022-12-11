Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man allegedly found with pistol, ammunition, folding knife, methylamphetamine and cash during Merewether police stop

Updated December 12 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man allegedly found with pistol, ammunition, knife, methylamphetamine

A man who was allegedly found with a gun, knife and drugs during a police stop in suburban Newcastle on Sunday afternoon has been charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.