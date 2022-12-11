Man allegedly found with pistol, ammunition, knife, methylamphetamine

A man who was allegedly found with a gun, knife and drugs during a police stop in suburban Newcastle on Sunday afternoon has been charged.
Police said officers were patrolling Merewether about 4.15pm when they stopped a Subaru Impreza on Wilton Street and spoke with the driver - a 27-year-old man.
Checks revealed the man had previously been disqualified from driving, so he was arrested.
During a search of the Subaru, police allegedly seized a .9mm pistol, ammunition, a folding knife, methylamphetamine and cash.
The 27-year-old was charged with possessing an unregistered and unauthorised pistol in a public place, acquiring a pistol subject to a firearms prohibition order, acquiring ammunition subject to a prohibition order, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, and carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension.
He was also charged with affray, relating to an alleged incident in May.
The man was refused bail and will appear before Newcastle Local Court on Monday.
