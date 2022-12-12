Newcastle Herald
Updated

Shooters Party in disarray as two NSW MPs quit over leader's misogyny

By Stephanie Gardiner and Phoebe Loomes, Aap
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 11:45am
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MPs Robert Borsak and Robert Brown. Picture: Steven Siewert

The NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party is in disarray after two MPs quit over their leader's misogynistic comments to a former party colleague in parliament.

