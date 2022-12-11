Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Father Peter Langham pays tribute to son Christian Langham after Fennell Bay motorbike tragedy

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 11 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christian Langham. Picture by Smart Artist

Peter Langham and his wife Jill had just enjoyed a meal with their son Christian when the unthinkable happened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.