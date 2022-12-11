Peter Langham and his wife Jill had just enjoyed a meal with their son Christian when the unthinkable happened.
Christian was riding his motorbike home from Fishing Point on December 1 when he was killed in an alleged hit-and-run at Fennell Bay. A 33-year-old man has been charged over his death.
"He left about 10 o'clock, and he only got to Fennell Bay, which is about 10 minutes down the road," Peter said.
"We went to bed and then next thing we know, the doorbell was ringing. That's when the police advised us what had happened."
But Christian will be remembered in so many other ways, Peter said.
His love of motorbikes started at just eight-years-old, doubling his younger sister Emma on the back of his little Yamaha 80 on camping trips.
This motorbike passion led him to Adelaide where he did a motorcycle mechanic apprenticeship. He went on to start his own business, Speedgeek Custom Motorcycles at Maryville, a few years ago where he'd set up a life with partner Sue.
"He'd been building the business up over the last few years and getting it to a stage where it was really starting to pick up," Peter said. "He even employed his own apprentice about three-four months ago.
"He was very, very involved. He always went to the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride and the toy runs and all those things."
Customers and those who met Christian have expressed their heartbreak at what happened, and their condolences for the Langham family.
"People like Christian, they add value to the world and society," Peter said.
"It's just such a pity that we don't have him any more and the people that were using his business now will have to go elsewhere.
"He was really filling a bit of a niche in that segment of the market there in the city.
"He was just a very amiable sort of a person and I think everyone got along with him really well."
A memorial service will be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park in Ryhope on Wednesday at 11am. A wake will follow for family, friends and customers at Speedgeek Custom Motorcycles at 26 The Avenue, Maryville.
