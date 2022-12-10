Newcastle Herald
Central Coast man sentenced to a decade in jail for producing child abuse material

Updated December 11 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
File photo

A CENTRAL Coast man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for producing child abuse material and sharing it online.

