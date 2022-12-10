A PLAN to nurture the raw beauty of Newcastle's Glenrock Reserve aims to strike a better balance between mountain bikers, ramblers and the bush.
The inner-city sanctuary has come under strain in recent years, its growing popularity leading to issues with illegal bike tracks, off-leash dogs and parking problems.
In an effort to protect the patch of paradise, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has put together a draft management plan and a separate proposal for mountain bikers.
Glenrock Trail Alliance liaison Michael Plummer helped design the proposed mountain bike trails, arguing they should wipe out rogue trails, including those in culturally or environmentally sensitive areas, and attempt to address safety concerns.
"One of the big problems we have is that because it was never designed to be a mountain bike park, we have people building ad-hoc trails which means it's not suitable for different abilities or different time constraints," he said.
"More than 30 kilometres of trails are slated to be closed and rehabilitated with 21 kilometres of improved mountain trail networks, it means we can rebuild it properly, improve it and make it more sustainable.
"We've tried to put forward a plan without being too greedy, we want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem."
The new trails would have options for different experience levels in a continuous loop - with three new skill areas in an already highly disturbed area of the park.
Mr Plummer said he's tried to help come up with a plan that respects conservation and makes sense for mountain bikers.
"We're fairly confident, there's a lot of people on both sides that don't get it and are completely unaware of how much work has gone into this," he said.
"There's 'core' mountain bikers who want more and conservation-minded people saying it's too much.
"The thing is that in an area like Glenrock, surrounded by suburbia, there is competition for use."
We've tried to put forward a plan without being too greedy, we want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.- Glenrock Trail Alliance liaison Michael Plummer
Gun Club Road would be the main access point for cyclists, providing key information about the tracks.
A National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) spokeswoman said the aim is to minimise the impacts of new trails by using already disturbed areas, easements and powerline corridors.
"Sections of unauthorised tracks that do not value-add to the track network, or negatively impact on the reserve's natural or cultural values are proposed to be closed and rehabilitated to balance the recreation, community safety and conservation needs of the reserve," she said.
In 2021, the state government committed $91.5 million to boost ecotourism in its national parks, which included $600,000 to plan enhancements to the mountain bike trails at Glenrock.
Walking and running tracks will be formalised away from the mountain bike network in an effort to address conflicts and visitor safety.
Located just eight kilometres from the city's CBD, the park stretches along Newcastle's coastline, nestled between Dudley and Merewether.
It shares a border with Newcastle and Lake Macquarie councils, and is a key tourist attraction, a Lake Macquarie council spokeswoman said.
"Council is in the early stages of preparing a submission on the draft plan of management and associated mountain biking plan for Glenrock," she said.
"As a key stakeholder, we welcome the opportunity to contribute to the creation of these documents, which will help ensure the ecological and heritage features that make Glenrock unique are maintained for the enjoyment of the community into the future."
Almost all of it is state heritage listed, and its deep gullies, coastal rainforest, beaches and rocky cliffs could see it listed as a national park.
Its current status as a status conservation area allows for exploration and mining of minerals and petroleum, including gas.
All the mineral leases at Glenrock have since expired, but if it's given national park status, any further exploration would be banned.
NPWS hopes to remove all the old mining infrastructure from the site and rehabilitate disturbed areas and access roads - except for places where environmental impacts would justify leaving it as is.
The original management plan was adopted 12 years ago, and since then it's seen a significant increase in visitors and demand for different uses.
It's one of the most popular visitor locations in the NSW national park estate, attracting about one million visitors each year.
The park supports a whole range of activities, including bushwalking, trail running, orienteering, bike riding, gliding, rock-climbing, horse riding as well as surfing and beach fishing.
A City of Newcastle (CN) spokeswoman said it's integral that the region's green spaces are well-managed and preserved.
"They are places for our community to enjoy, play a key role in maintaining our wellbeing and lifestyle, and tell the story of our city's history, heritage and future," she said.
"CN supports the draft Plan of Management for Glenrock State Conservation Area.
"The draft plan ensures that Glenrock State Conservation Area is managed in a way that prioritises the preservation of its landscape, spiritual significance, heritage and recreational enjoyment."
The council's own Destination Management Plan (DMP) has identified outdoor activity as a key tourism driver for the city, and it argues sound management of Glenrock will ensure visitors can continue to enjoy it.
"City of Newcastle is committed to working in partnership with NSW NPWS to enhance the Glenrock State Conservation Area amenities, as outlines in CN's DMP, with improvements listed as a priority initiative to greatly enhance the accessibility and visitor experience," the CN spokeswoman said.
Glenrock is home to threatened plants and animals, and species with Aboriginal significance.
It's home to five threatened ecological communities, seven threatened plants and 10 threatened animals.
According to NPWS, its 500 hectares of native vegetation are significant, because much of the Lower Hunter's has been cleared.
The reserve's biodiversity is under threat, thanks to habitat isolation, pest animals, weeds and the growing number of locals visiting the park.
A NPWS spokeswoman said the park is first and foremost a conservation are, so there needs to be a sustainable balance between visitation and conservation.
"NPWS has consulted extensively with Glenrock user groups over the past two years to shape the draft plans," she said.
"The resulting plans provide improved facilities and better connected networks for recreation that will allow large numbers of people to enjoy this beautiful reserve while also conserving the park's important ecological and cultural heritage.
"The new plan proposes upgraded visitor facilities to support increased visitation, including walking tracks, a new carpark with a horse-float and bus drop-off area, and new cultural interpretation."
NPWS hopes to draw tourists to historic heritage-listed areas like the remains of the old Burwood Colliery - one of the oldest and best preserved 19th century coalmines in the Hunter.
A collection of weatherboard cottages known as Baileys, which already offers short-term accommodation, could be opened for educational tours and event hire with the potential for a cafe or kiosk.
As the number of visitors to the reserve grows, NPWS recognises traffic and parking issues need to be addressed.
Part of the plan includes improvements to the road, traffic management infrastructure and upgrading the existing Leggy Loop car park.
It proposes extra parking off Scout Camp Road to the north of the road, and on the southern side.
It's expected the plan will be finalised in early 2023, to make a submission visit the NSW DPE website.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.