Newcastle Knights get the ball rolling to re-sign Dominic Young

NEWCASTLE Knights officials have kicked off talks that they hope will culminate in World Cup hero Dominic Young re-signing with the club.
The towering English winger was a revelation at the recent World Cup in his home country, scoring nine tries in the Lions' four group games, before they bowed out with a shattering loss to Samoa in the semi-finals.
Young's eye-catching performances at the tournament followed his 14-try haul for the Knights during a breakout 2022 NRL season.
The 21-year-old flyer - Newcastle's lone World Cup representative - has been cleared by the club to stay in the United Kingdom for Christmas with his family, before returning for pre-season training in early January.
He is entering the final year of his three-season deal with the Knights, but football director Peter Parr is confident of extending the association.
"We've had a couple of early chats with his agent," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"The dialogue has started, but I guess it's up to Dom and his agent whether they want to wait until the CBA [collective-bargaining agreement] is finalised - so we all know where the salary cap is at.
The dialogue has started.- PETER PARR
"There's a few agents out there who are sitting tight until a decision is made on the CBA.
"So we'll probably get back in contact with the agent again in the next few days, just to work out how they want to proceed."
Parr was comfortable that the attention Young attracted during the World Cup would not make it harder to retain the 200-centimetre, 107-kilogram finisher.
"We're not really concerned about that," Parr said.
"Obviously he played well in the World Cup, but I think everyone was already aware of his ability, from what he's achieved in the NRL.
"I think most people look at NRL form rather than World Cup form, to be honest.
"The NRL probably provides more intense competition than some of the games at the World Cup."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said when pre-season training resumed last month that Young was keen to re-sign with Newcastle.
"Everyone wants him to stay," O'Brien said at the time. "Dom wants to stay ... I'm sure the club will sit down and we'll get that all sorted as soon as he has returned."
O'Brien was hopeful Newcastle's growing English contingent would convince Young to remain in his adopted home town.
Former Castleford fullback Bailey Hodgson, who is yet to make his NRL debut, joined the Knights with Young for the start of the 2020 season.
Another Yorkshireman, assistant coach Brian McDermott, arrived in Newcastle last week, while rising English stars Will Pryce (Huddersfield) and Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan) have signed for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.